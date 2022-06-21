Bishop PD currently investigating attempted ATM robbery

The suspects were seen driving off in a white Ford F-250. If authorities have any information they are encouraged to call Bishop PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is looking for the people responsible for an attempted burglary of an ATM machine outside of a bank Tuesday morning.

It was just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning when Bishop PD got calls regarding a possible fire at the PNC Bank off of Highway 77.

Upon further investigation, police found the fire was a direct result of the attempted burglary, surveillance video showing three unidentified men attempting to break it open.

The suspects were seen driving off in a white Ford F-250. If authorities have any information they are encouraged to call Bishop PD.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.