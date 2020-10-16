Bishop PD investigating after several shots fired early Friday

No homes or structures were hit and no injuries were reported.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department (BPD) is investigating after several shots were fired in town early this morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E. Fifth Street at around 5:20 a.m., and was called in by an off-duty officer, officials said. BPD and Nueces County PCT-3 Constable deputies got to the scene and found several shell casings and other evidence, which will be sent to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) crime lab for analysis.

No homes or structures around the scene were hit and no injuries were reported, a press release said.

Officials said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.