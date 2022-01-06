Bishop PD searching for men who used angle grinder to open ATM, stealing thousands of dollars

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men seen on surveillance video breaking into an ATM.
The crime happened on May 9 at the Snappys located at 1002 U.S. Highway 77 North, officials with the department said. The men used what looked like an angle grinder to break into the machine. They got away with thousands of dollars, officials said.
The men were last seen driving a white or silver newer model Dodge Ram Quad Cab truck.
If you have any information that could lead to their arrests, call Bishop Police Department at 361-584-2443. You may also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Chairs will be reserved at Ray High School graduation for students killed in crash
- Ocean Drive revived: City to celebrate completion of Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project
- Hurricane Season: Check your insurance coverage before storms threaten
- Corpus Christi NAACP holds prayer vigil to honor lives lost in Uvalde, Buffalo
- Sinton florist delivers flower arrangements for victims of Uvalde school shooting
- Corpus Christi veterans remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Uvalde victim had her heart set on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. They're now setting up a scholarship in her name.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.