Bishop PD searching for men who used angle grinder to open ATM, stealing thousands of dollars

Bishop Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a burglary at the Snappy’s convenience store, located at 1002 U.S. Highway 77 North, Bishop, Texas. During the early morning hours of May 9, 2022 two male suspects burglarized the Snappy’s convenience store and stole several thousand dollars from an ATM machine inside the business. The suspects were last seen driving a white or silver newer model Dodge Ram quad cab pickup truck. If you know the identity of the suspects involved or have any information related to this case, please contact Bishop PD Criminal Investigators at 361-584-2443. You may also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.