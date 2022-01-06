x
Bishop PD searching for men who used angle grinder to open ATM, stealing thousands of dollars

The police department is asking for help identifying the thieves.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men seen on surveillance video breaking into an ATM.

The crime happened on May 9 at the Snappys located at 1002 U.S. Highway 77 North, officials with the department said. The men used what looked like an angle grinder to break into the machine. They got away with thousands of dollars, officials said. 

The men were last seen driving a white or silver newer model Dodge Ram Quad Cab truck.

If you have any information that could lead to their arrests, call Bishop Police Department at 361-584-2443. You may also choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477). 

