Bishop Police Department now in possession of Narcan to help crack down on drugs in their community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department has a new weapon in their war on drugs.

The department is now in possession of supplies of Narcan. The supplies are part of a settlement after the state of Texas sued the pharmaceutical companies who manufacture opioids, like fentanyl.

"We're on the front lines of dealing with that," said Bishop Police Chief Edward Day. "And what's happened is basically the cartels are profit driven. So they can use a very small quantity and make a lot more profit off it. So they are mixing it in with other narcotics. So we've seen it in fentanyl overdoses."

The police department now has 100 vials to administer when they suspect someone is having an overdose.

