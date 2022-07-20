Bishop PD swears-in first ever K9 officer

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department swore-in a new officer Tuesday that has a special skill set.
Bishop PD's first K9 officer was bought using drug asset forfeiture funds. Police Chief Edward Day said this is the first time they have had the funds to bring on a K9 unit.
RELATED: Phillips 66 donates $12K to San Patricio County Sheriff's Department for explosive-detecting K9
"We turn them around and awarded those funds and can use them for equipment training and other things," Day said. "One of those things we were able to use it for was this K9 program."
The handler said the dog will go through a lot of training with the hopes of getting more drugs off the streets.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'Texas children are suffering': Calallen ISD board asks TEA to prioritize mental health over standardized testing
- Starting Monday, violating Corpus Christi's water restrictions can land you a $500 fine
- Surfers raise concerns over new proposed Bob Hall Pier design
- Game Wardens looking for person responsible for killing green sea turtle with a spear gun at Packery Channel
- TxDOT suspends part of developer's work on new Harbor Bridge
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.