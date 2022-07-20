Bishop PD swears-in first ever K9 officer

There is a new officer at the Bishop Police Department with a special skill set.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department swore-in a new officer Tuesday that has a special skill set.

Bishop PD's first K9 officer was bought using drug asset forfeiture funds. Police Chief Edward Day said this is the first time they have had the funds to bring on a K9 unit.

"We turn them around and awarded those funds and can use them for equipment training and other things," Day said. "One of those things we were able to use it for was this K9 program."

The handler said the dog will go through a lot of training with the hopes of getting more drugs off the streets.

