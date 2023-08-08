Bishop Police Chief says MetroCom response calls have seen no change in quality since operation transition

Chief Edward Day said his department decided to pay MetroCom to perform the same job and even save money in the process once he realized it was too expensive.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though MetroCom has had trouble hiring 911 operators, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said the service has been great.

That's because Day said it was becoming too expensive for Bishop to continue its own dispatch. So, his department decided to pay MetroCom to do the same job and even save money in the process.

However, he made sure to continue monitoring the calls and quality of service.

"We've seen absolutely no change as far as response times as far as quality of calls for service," he said.