Bishop Police Chief says MetroCom response calls have seen no change in quality since operation transition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though MetroCom has had trouble hiring 911 operators, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said the service has been great.
That's because Day said it was becoming too expensive for Bishop to continue its own dispatch. So, his department decided to pay MetroCom to do the same job and even save money in the process.
However, he made sure to continue monitoring the calls and quality of service.
"We've seen absolutely no change as far as response times as far as quality of calls for service," he said.
Day said trying to keep dispatchers is a common problem for many departments. He said that played a huge role in his decision to use MetroCom because he had trouble keeping his dispatch fully staffed.