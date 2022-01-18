Bishop Police Department Chief tested positive for COVID-19

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department announced today that chief Edward Day has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the department -- the chief is experiencing mild symptoms and he'll be working from home for the next two weeks. Additionally -- the department is now taking additional preventative measures.
it was just last week 3News reported that the department had to change how 9-1-1 calls are being handled, after a COVID-19 exposure affected city dispatchers there, with the Corpus Christi Police Department stepping in to help.
That response is part of a contingency plan between both departments that was set up as a precaution during the pandemic.
