Two communities are mourning Monday night after a police officer from the small town of Bishop was killed as a result of a hit-and-run accident Sunday afternoon in Brownsville.

24-year-old Pedro Vela died from his injuries Monday morning.

Vela was riding his motorcycle in his hometown of Brownsville when he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening. Vela was rushed to a Brownsville hospital where he later died.

Police in Brownsville have not released a lot of information, but they said their priority is to work on a description of the other vehicle involved and to find out exactly what happened.

