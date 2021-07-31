Bishop Police and Nueces County ESD 3 team up to rescue cat

After an hour Dottie Mae was reunited with her owner!

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department and Nueces County ESD 3 saved the day after rescuing a residents missing cat.

According to police someone called to report their cat as missing. Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Meadowbrook to help.

When officers arrived, they began to search for the cat named ‘Dottie Mae.’ Officers heard cries coming from a nearby hay bailer and discovered the cat was trapped inside.

Police called the Nueces County ESD 3 to help rescue the cat. After an hour ‘Dottie Mae’ was reunited with her owner.

