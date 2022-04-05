Bishop Police respond to major wreck on U.S. Highway 77

Police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Police responded to a major wreck on U.S. Highway 77 north of County Road 18.

Police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Speed is expected to have been a factor in the crash and it happened on an active road construction zone with workers present.

No personnel were injured and no equipment was damaged.

