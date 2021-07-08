Bishop Police respond to two separate vehicle accidents along US 77

Two car accidents took place along US 77. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Police responded to two separate vehicle accidents Saturday evening along US 77.

The police department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck along US 77 Southbound. Officers say there were only minor injuries reported initially.

A second accident took place just a few miles north from the first accident. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

