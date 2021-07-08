Bishop Police respond to two separate vehicle accidents along US 77

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Police responded to two separate vehicle accidents Saturday evening along US 77.
The police department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck along US 77 Southbound. Officers say there were only minor injuries reported initially.
A second accident took place just a few miles north from the first accident. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
