Bishop police take proactive approach to drivers without insurance

Bishop police have a special traffic unit looking to take uninsured drivers off the road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department are working to get uninsured drivers and their cars off the roads.

A new traffic enforcement unit is working up and down Highway 77 and Business 77 to find those drivers, stop them -- and then impound their cars.

Bishop police officer Jay Clement is part of that traffic unit.

Clement told 3NEWS that one driver ended up being ticketed for going over 100 mph. He said they were listening to the heavy metal band Iron Maiden and lost track of how fast they were driving.

Many other drivers ended up with their vehicles being impounded because they refused to get car insurance.

3NEWS went on a ride-a-long with Clement. Within minutes, he had Odem resident Larrisa Guerrero pulled over for not having car insurance. Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said that for Guerrero, and others caught without insurance -- the cost is sky high.

"So you were looking at anywhere from $800 to almost $2000, potentially in citations, fines, court costs, impound fees versus going down and getting your basic liability insurance,” he said.

Clement told 3NEWS that his department has managed to catch a number of repeat offenders for not having insurance.

"We’ve had multiple people, multiple times," he said. "We had one husband and wife we have done three times already for no insurance," he said.

