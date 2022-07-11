Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said he will pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a year to do the job it took five dispatchers to do at $100,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom.

Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a year to do the job it used to take five dispatchers to do at a total cost of $100,000.

"Having a consolidated dispatch center is better for the community. It's better for the first responders," he said. "It allows for better communications and allocation of resources and personnel to police, fire or EMS scenes."

Gonzalez has been a dispatcher for Bishop PD for 32 years. She's also an administrative assistant. Day said that Gonzalez, along with other dispatchers will not lose their jobs. They will be transitioned into different divisions within the police department, such as administration and police records.

"They've also been given the opportunity to test for MetroCom to take positions over there as well," he said.

Welcoming the change, Gonzalez believes that Corpus Christi MetroCom will do a great job for the community of Bishop, freeing her up to do a lot of administrative duties she can't get to because of her current job.

"That will be a big relief off of my shoulders, and I can concentrate on my administration stuff," she said.

