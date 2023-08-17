Bishop remembers assistant coach Cody Perez in a vigil Thursday

The 29-year-old died when his car flipped over on FM 70 late Sunday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members gathered at the Bishop CISD Baseball and Softball Complex to remember assistant football and baseball coach Cody Perez.



The 29-year-old was killed in a car accident Sunday night on FM Road 70 when his vehicle flipped over multiple times at a curve near the Bishop area.

He was hired at Bishop ISD in 2017 and was working his way up the coaching ranks with the Badgers.

Bishop head baseball coach Mike Medina said Perez was like a son to him, and that the outpouring of support from the community has been great.



"The love the community is showing is nothing that I would be surprised with because of how the community took Cody in, loved him as he loved the players and the students of bishop high school and bishop CISD," Medina said.

A visitation will be held on Monday at Guardian Funeral Home on Crosstown starting at 1:30 p.m.



A funeral mass will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

