Bishop (KIII News) — Residents of Bishop, Texas, had to avoid some flooded stretches of roadway and ponding water in their yards Thursday morning after heavy rains overnight.

Some residents said the issue seems to be poor drainage in the area.

"It's a problem," Norma Martinez said. "It's just an old drainage system."

Martinez has lived in her Bishop home for the last 10 years.

"We know when it's going to happen. It has to rain at least three inches for the backyard to flood," Martinez said.

She also knows that clearing out the drainage pipe in front of her home helps.

"I looked specifically if this conduit was working and it is, but it's overgrown, so I said I'll pull out some of the weeds," Martinez said.

While there is sporadic flooding on some of the community's streets, the bigger issue is drainage. It's a rural community surrounded by fields, and the water has to go somewhere.

"We got about five to six inches of rain last night. We got hit pretty hard," Public Works Director Bom Flores said.

Flores and his crews have been inundated with work since the last rains, clearing out ditches and repairing collapsed drainage pipes.

"Some of the areas, they're flowing, but there's just so much water coming in especially from the fields over there by our bank," Flores said. "There's a lot of water coming into our town to get into the big creek coming in through the middle of town."

