Bishop cancels extracurricular activities, forfeits football game due to staph infection

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop CISD is increasing their cleaning protocols due to staph infections.
Refugio football Coach Jason Herring confirmed to 3NEWS that Bishop forfeited their Friday night game. The Bishop coach confirmed it was due to staph infections.
The Bishop school district sent a notification to parents, which was obtained by 3NEWS, which said extra cleaning procedures have been implemented in all gyms, locker rooms and weight rooms due to "medical concerns."
"Please know that all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week," the notification said. "This includes practices and games for band, volleyball, football, etc."
Extracurricular activities are expected to resume Monday, the notification said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as we work on updates throughout the day.
