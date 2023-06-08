Bishop's new BBQ spot sees early success

AAA BBQ grew out of their food truck in Kingsville and opened up a restaurant in the owners' hometown.

Example video title will go here for this video

A new restaurant is all the buzz in Bishop. AAA BBQ Catering, it just opened up its doors last week and is already grabbing barbeque lovers' attention.

Residents and others from surrounding areas are pulling up to AAA BBQ to try and get a taste of their brisket, sausage, ribs and sandwiches.

The business used to run out of a food truck in Kingsville. They started small by only cooking about three briskets a day. They've come pretty far since then.

Abel Garcia Jr. is the owner of AAA BBQ, he spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Now we're doing anywhere from 20 to 25 briskets, 15 to 20 racks of ribs and about 200 pounds of sausage."

When the pandemic hit, Garcia was almost out a job so what started with just making barbeque with family and entering BBQ competitions, turned out to be something that Garcia's father pushed him to pursue.

"I told him, well you know what, this is your time to open up a business and we'll help you one hundred percent. He went and got a food trailer, and then we went from there," Garcia explained.

Two and a half years later, things are looking good for the family-run business. With the restaurant having been open for less than a week, people like Aneesa Gonzalez, who supported AAA BBQ food truck are excited to see the business grow.

"It's the best. I'm super excited for them to have their business here in bishop. I know we needed more options here in town to have for food," Gonzalez said.

All is looking good for Garcia and his family; however, he's still got his eyes set on the future of Triple A.

"We're hoping to outgrow this place, get into a bigger place. Eventually if it all goes well," Garcia added.

Garcia's father said that while the family puts a lot of work into growing the business, the support of the community is what has made AAA BBQ what it is today.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!