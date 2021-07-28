SPOTTED: Rare Black Bear found in a tree north of Laredo

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, at least two subspecies of Black Bears are thought to occur in Texas.

LAREDO, Texas — The US Border Patrol Laredo Sector had a rare sight earlier this week.

A young Black bear was found in a tree just north of Laredo, according to BP officials.

"Although we as humans are not particularly in their diet, the bears can have a deadly instinct by nature," BP officials said.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, at least two subspecies of Black Bears are thought to occur in Texas: the Mexican Black Bear (Ursus americanus eremicus) and the New Mexico Black Bear (subspecies U. a. amblyceps).

Rare Black Bear found in a tree in Laredo 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.