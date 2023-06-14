Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce hosts second annual business luncheon

This year's keynote speaker was Dr. Brian Rowland, former mayor of the City of Prairie View.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce held its second annual state of Black businesses luncheon at the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday.

This was part of their '10 Days to Freedom' in honor of Juneteenth.

Its aim is to address where Black businesses in the community stand and how they can be supported.

Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Coretta Graham said business owners leave the luncheon inspired, and others leave inspired to start their own business.

“We invite a number of corporations and other community partners to our luncheon," she said. “From there we can continue our ongoing relationship and partnership to build on some projects they may be interested in supporting, to invest in our local Black business economy."

