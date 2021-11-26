Black Friday in the Coastal Bend

3News cameras stopped in to a couple of stores to speak to shoppers who said this year's Black Friday crowds were smaller than usual.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Black Friday, Coastal Bend residents hit up stores like 'Best Buy' off SPID and Everhart road, looking to get the best deal on electronics.

But that was not the only store seeing a surge of shoppers. 3News cameras also stopped in at Academy and we spoke to shoppers at both stores who said this year's Black Friday crowds were smaller than usual.

“The crowd was good because there were not as many people this year,” Black Friday shopper Bea Heenan said. “You know, I’m sure there was a lot when they opened, but no, it’s perfect.”

Store employees also gave their take on how Black Friday went this year, with some lines forming outside the building.

“We opened up at 5 a.m. this morning (and) we had around 67 customers out there waiting to get in here and get started on their holiday shopping,” Academy Store Director Ashley Rivas said.

Experts predict consumers will spend about 998 dollars -- on average -- on gifts this year, which is about thirteen percent more than from 2020.

