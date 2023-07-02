Black-owned business is booming in Corpus Christi

Example video title will go here for this video

During Black History Month, First Edition introduced you to several Black business owners who are making their mark on the community. From cosmetics to classic cars, these entrepreneurs are ready to pass along the secrets of their success to the next generation.

"My dad was always a very hard-working person and he had his air-conditioning business he would do outside his full-time job, and that's like what I do now, working pretty much two jobs," she said. "But he always instilled working hard. If you want something you have to work for it. You can't expect it to be given to you."

"There are, of course, stereotypes, and people expect you to speak a certain way and expect you to handle business a certain way," she said. "So not only being a woman, but a Black woman -- you have to break those barriers, those sterotypes and sometimes it's difficult, but it's definitely not impossible." However, ultimately, what motivates West is her father who recently died.

It is not lost on this Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University graduate that she sometimes faces an uphill battle in the business world -- especially online.

Now, she dedicates her days to making sure her 20-plus clients have a top-tier web interface to help sell and market their goods. "I get so excited when I hear what their businesses are, and I think about them," she said. "I can see that. I can see their main header, their colors, their photos. I have my clients send me a text or email, or send me something, and I'm there and I can make the changes for them."

"You definitely have to have faith," she said. "Hope has to be there. And every day is inspiration."

At 35, the Corpus Christi native poured her hard work and effort into IBloomWeb during the pandemic, where she eventually built it into a fully-fledged business.

"I have them to come home to and they are are always here to snuggle and show love," she said. "They help distract me, yes they do."

West runs IBloomWeb out of her second-floor guest room with her constant companions.

"I wasn't thinking it would go this far," she said. "I kind of fell into it. I had this previous entrepreneur endeavor and I had to design a website. I had people ask about the website, and ask if I could help them with that, and I was like 'Yeah, I can do that,' and maybe I can turn this into a business."

In fact, they're such a big part of her life that Blossom, her 6-year-old protective poodle mix, was also the inspiration behind the name for her online business 'IBloomWeb.'

Ty West starts and ends her day with her two kissy-face furballs, Blossom and Bailey.

"I tell people: 'Get a great group of friends around you and y'all can do anything!'"

At the end of the business day, Winfrey just wants you to smile and maybe spend a little cash to support small business.

Winfrey's take is simple when faced with opposition based on race: "People think one thing and they're closed minded. I feel like they'd be more open minded to just to anybody and anything and all the cultures. And they'll be like 'Oh, it ain't that bad.'"

From tough life lessons can come smiles such as this spin on the classic yellow smiley face which is their new logo for Vintage Nostalgic Pieces, V.N.P., created by an artist in San Antonio.

"At certain restaurants, like me and my family will go to and they just put us way in the back. I'm just like, 'yeah, yeah. I know, we all know, what that means."

Winfrey's path has not been all roses. He's learned to gain customer trust based on the treatment he has seen in the past simply due to the color of his skin.

"There's always room for growth. I don't know everything at all. So, I would like to know. So far, I think I'm doing a pretty decent job but I know I could do way more," he added.

Winfrey's small business journey started out with online sales a few years ago, then turned into trunk pop-ups and grew into one store. This Flour Bluff graduate, with one year of Del Mar College under his belt, broke out and decided to capitalize on a growing trend not seen in the Coastal Bend.

"The trend's come back and the trend now is everybody loves vintage. Vintage has been going great."

We visited with the 26-year-old the day before his soft open along Peoples Street at Mesquite. If you're looking to buy or trade vintage 80s and 90s clothing and knick-knacks, you have come to the right place.

"It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect."

If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar.

"Women are promoting working, women are up right now," Powell said. "Women are getting money. They're not at home, they're doing both. We're cooking and cleaning and working and taking care of our kids."

Her message to others, especially women, is one of positivity.

"She keeps me on my toes," Powell said. "She always reminds me of my purpose for sure."

Powell has a 5-year-old daughter, Summerlyn, who reminds her of her mission everyday.

"I feel like we don't work together, I'm going to be completely honest," Powell said. "I pray that hopefully I can be the start of the change, that we can come together in some way. I feel Corpus has the people to be diverse but not the attitude."

She hopes her business can be an example to others, especially when it comes to race relations in South Texas.

"Obviously, I am young and I want them to take me seriously," Powell said. "I definitely try to be uplifting and teach them like, 'man. I'm there for you guys, we're a team, we're a unit."

She just celebrated a year at her shop and was able to hire two new employees.

"I built this all myself. I put myself through school, I paid for everything, I didn't take out any loans," Powell said.

Powell graduated from Miller High School and instead of going the traditional college route, she enrolled in Aveda Institute of Cosmetology and graduated an esthetician.

Powell, 24, has poured her heart and soul into the craft of opening her business LynLashes , which is off SPID in Flour Bluff.

"Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."

Timberlyn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community.

Dorian Green : DGreenFilmz

When it comes to Black trendsetters and entrepreneurs in the Coastal Bend, Dorian Green is making his mark. He has burst onto the hip-hop scene working with artists like Wiz Khalifa and Kash Money Vibes.

If you are looking for high energy, a vision and passion when it comes to shooting a music video... up-and-coming stars 'Peso Peso' and 'That Mexican Outta Texas' said Green is your man.

"I love filming, and I love my kids, that's what motivates me to get up out of bed every morning," Green said.

Green is a videographer and director and created DGreenFilmz ten years ago. In the last five years, he's exploded into the world of hip-hop after his work caught the attention of Houston rapper Maxo Kream.

"He's signed to RCA Records, he's done multiple albums, he's very big-- one of the biggest stars I've worked with," Green said.

The 32-year-old's good fortune started with a love of skateboarding. An unfortunate injury in his early 20s sidelined him, but gave him another passion.

"I broke my foot, so I picked up a camera and started filming my friends skating," Green said.

That led to his first music video shoot.

"And it has just been a whirlwind."

The King High School graduate did one year of criminal justice studies at Del Mar College, but quickly realized he had a chance to make a really good living filming the stars.

"I was on a tour bus with Maxo Kream for 2 and a half months, so, we really go to know each other."

Green was even hired by former San Antonio Spurs forward Danny Green to follow him around and shoot his life.

His work takes him all over the country.

"From New York, Atlanta, LA, Miami... it's go go go."

He has been to Switzerland and also gets to guest lecture at UCLA in California. With all of that travel, he has been exposed to much of the good in people, but also the bad. He chooses to continue to lead by example.

"I've always been tunnel vision. I know what I want. I know where I'm gonna go and the stuff that's happening in the world, I just kind of tune it out a little bit," Green said. "I do pay attention to it, but I'm just so set on where I wanna go and what I want to do that it just feel like nothing can stop me."

He said Black kids in the community have more opportunities than ever before and success is all about hard work and attitude.

"10-15 years ago, you could say 'oh there isn't that much opportunity'. But now, I feel like there is really not that much of an excuse," Green said. "it's just, you got to go out there hit the pavement. You got to get it. White, brown, yellow, blue, red --it doesn't matter. You just need to find something you love and do it and stick with it all the way."