Dr. Roberts of the Little Rock Nine speaking at TAMU-CC today

One of the first African American students to attend classes at Little Rock High School, Arkansas, Dr. Terrence Roberts will be sharing his experience at TAMU-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was the start of an era. Nine black students in Little Rock Arkansas stepped through the doors of the previously all-white city high school to attend their classes. Flanked by federal troops they, showed the country that the segregation of our schools would stand no longer.

The event was a key milestone of the early Civil Rights Movement. By cementing Brown v. Board of Education into practice, the bravery of these students laid the groundwork for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Now, one of these students will be speaking on his experience today at TAMU-CC. The community is invited to join the university for an evening with Dr. Terrence James Roberts.

As part of the TAMU-CC Distinguished Speaker Series, Dr. Roberts will be sharing his story and struggle. The event starts at 7 p.m., Feb. 10 in the Performing Arts Center and is free and open to the public. A book signing will follow the presentation.

You can reserve your tickets here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tamucc/2089

To view a list of all Black History Month events at TAMU-CC, visit bhm.tamucc.edu.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.