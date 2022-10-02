City of Corpus Christi highlights prominent Black figure who continues to serve her community

Deborah Johnson is a living legend, holding the title of the first African American female firefighter for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Anita wasn't the only force to reckon with Corpus Christi in 1977.

Deborah Johnson would soon make history the same year as the first African American female fire fighter for the Corpus Christi Fire Department, where she served for over 29 years.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Corpus Christi, Johnson has won numerous awards for her dedication to Corpus Christi, including the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters Paul Kelly Humanitarian Award.

For Johnson, though, it's not all about the accolades.

The City of Corpus Christi includes that she continues to support the community as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and has done so for the past 14 years.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is a community volunteer program whose mission is "to advocate for the best interest of children in Nueces and Aransas County foster care."

Not only is Johnson an integral part of Corpus Christi's past, through her volunteer work with local children, she is also helping to shape the future.

