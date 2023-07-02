Month of celebrating Black history, culture continues at the Island University

Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi has events all month long to honor and celebrate Black history and culture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islander Cultural Alliance (ICA) has scheduled a month of events to celebrate Black history and culture at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Tuesday night, the community can attend a screening of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel's Black Panther.

The university is also looking for nominations for their Spirit of MLK Award. The award will be given at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Reception on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m.

The award is given to a student, faculty, staff, or alumni whose "extraordinary commitment and dedication to community service, social justice, and/or civil rights has significantly impacted or advanced TAMUCC and/or the surrounding community."

You can nominate someone by clicking here.

Other events this month include:

February 7 – Lost Voices: Collecting histories in the Coastal Bend Kick off: Visit Special Collections, located in the Mary and Jeff Bell Library at Texas A&M University, on Tuesday, February 7 at 3:30 pm as ICA hosts a History Harvest/Brainstorming session in an effort expand our collections for black voices and their community impacts through history records. For more information, contact Amanda Kowalski at amanda.kowalski@tamucc.edu.

February 9 – Skin Deep: Discussing the Impact of Colorism on Identity Development and Mental Health: Focusing on the modern and historical issues of colorism, or discrimination based on the color of one’s skin, join ICA from 10 am - 11 am in UC Lone Star for an in-depth panel discussion, as we take a deep dive in to a much-needed conversation about the impacts of this issue within African American and Latinx communities.

February 13 – African Soul International: Join the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging for an uplifting performance like no other this February 13 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center! African Soul International empowers, educates, and brings joy of the African culture, history, and music through their troupe of award-winning, internationally touring performers. Live drumming, dance, storytelling and song tells a powerful message of love, culture, and unity.

February 27 – 2023 Spirit of MLK Exemplary Awards: The campus community is invited to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Reception on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. in the UC Anchor C. Join the office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) and the Islander Cultural Alliance (ICA) as it honors students, faculty, staff, and community members who have demonstrated the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in its annual award celebration.