Black Legislative Caucus is championing for change, making history for African-American community

In addition to those mentioned, the 20 members of the TLBC have also filed bills on funding mental health resources and raising the minimum wage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When we talk about Black History Month, there are so many political figures that immediately come to mind: Frederick Douglas, Thurgood Marshall, Barbara Jordan.

While it is easy to think of history as something that happened way back then and there, it’s important to remember that there are those who make history here and now, and tonight, some of them are sitting in Austin.

Black men and women in Texas have experienced stories of struggle, resolve and triumph. Texas is now home to more Black Americans than any other state, and that 14 percent of our total population is never far from the minds of the lawmakers who make up the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Fighting for police, prison reform

State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-120) said the bipartisan group -- which is now in its 50th year-- is focused on half-a-dozen priorities, including education, health, and bringing reform to our criminal justice system.

“We want to make sure that people understand that we love the police, we just don't like bad policing," she said. "So, we want to make it clear that bad policing, whoever it is, is a bad thing."

For State Rep. Carl Sherman (D-109), the focus is on those who are incarcerated Texas, in what is the nation’s largest prison system. He notes that 70 percent of the state’s nearly 100 prison facilities do not have air conditioning in areas where prisoners are housed -- something that can become unbearable in the heat of the summer.

“As a former city manager, I can tell you that we are required by law to have AC in our animal shelters, but we don't for our prison system," he said.

Thinking straight about natural hair

Members of the TLBC have also done work on ‘The Crown Act,’ which would ban discrimination based on hair texture or style, including dreadlocks, braids and twists.

It has been championed by State Rep. Rhetta Bowers (D-113).

“It came out of committee unanimously and some of my colleagues came over to me and apologized because, just as you said, they said they didn't even know that this kind of discrimination existed, and that they possibly could be guilty of it," she said.

Although it ultimately died during the last legislative session, ‘The Crown Act’ has been refiled for this one.

Bowers told 3NEWS that it was during the COVID-19 outbreak that she finally stopped straightening her hair. She said she took a fear-filled leap in cutting it and going with her natural curl pattern, and then cried when she realized how good it looked.