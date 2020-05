CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today a Black Lives Matter Corpus Christi rally is being planned and it is meant to honor George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others who have been killed by police.



The rally is set to take place at 6 p.m on Leopard Street, right in front of the Corpus Christi City Hall.

According to CCPD, they will be stepping up patrolling in the area tonight,

3News reporter Mariah Gallegos will be live on Facebook at tonight's rally.

