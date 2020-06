PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Chef Gail Huesmann has been crowned the winner of Food Network's newest series "Supermarket Stakeout."

Huesmann is the executive chef at the Black Marlin Bar and Grill in Port Aransas, as well as the co-owner of La Mode Gelateria on Padre Island.

According to his biography -- Huesmann has been competing in world food championships since 2013.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: