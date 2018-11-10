CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Students at Blanche Moore Elementary School received a special lunchtime treat Thursday as they got to meet everyday heroes in the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Firefighters at Station #5 on Leopard Street near Miller High School spent their lunch hour with students teaching them tips on fire safety and prevention. It was their sixth year participating in the Lunch With a Hero program, and they plan to keep it up.

Each student was given their own honorary firefighter badge to wear for the day.

