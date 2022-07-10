Blanket fire scorches 1600 acres southwest of Falfurrias

As of right now, the fire is at 35% containment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A blanket fire that started Saturday night has burned over 1600 acres southwest of Falfurrias, officials said.

Falfurrias, Kleberg, and Hebronville Counties, plus many more fire agencies, including the Texas Forestry Service, are out there to help.

Officials told 3NEWS there are two helicopters assisting with water right now and two air tankers to drop fire retardant in an effort to contain the blaze.

As of right now, the fire is at 35% containment.

Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.