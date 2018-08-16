Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An area preschool is gearing up for the year with a brand new building in the 2000 block of Rise Road.

Rise School Corpus Christi is an inclusive campus for Pre-K children with and without disabilities, and although they have been open for a decade, the school has been operating out of various buildings.

Faculty and families gathered at Rise School for a blessing in the morning to celebrate the amazing milestone.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that we would have this new building with five classrooms and all these people to support it," school founder Sherry Rumley said. "It's been a long journey but it's, it's amazing."

Rumley is one of the reasons Rise School opened in Corpus Christi. She had a 12-year-old with a disability and got involved after realizing there wasn't a school for disabled children.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII