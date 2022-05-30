"Blessings from Corpus Christi": Annaville resident delivers wreath to growing memorial in Uvalde

The tributes continue to pour in from all over in memory of the lives lost in the Uvalde elementary school shooting, including from right here in the Coastal Bend.

ANNAVILLE, Texas — The tributes continue to pour in from all over in memory of the lives lost in the Uvalde elementary school shooting. As we have seen already, several of those tributes have also come from Coastal Bend residents.

Among those is Esther Alvarez of Annaville. She shared she was heartbroken when she learned the devastating news, thinking of her own family and the children she used to work around.

"Being a retired employee for West Oso ISD and having grandkids in school, this incident hit close to home. It was very heartbreaking and very emotional for me," Alavarez said.

On Sunday, Alvarez said she and her husband drove to the community of Uvalde to deliver a wreath she had made to contribute to the growing memorial. They were met with large traffic and crowds. It was the moment the President and First Lady also happened to be visiting the memorial site.

“There were hundreds of people there, hundreds."

Alavarez said the memorial was more emotional than she could have imagined.

"Once we got there it was very very sentimental you know...Seeing the pictures of all the kids... All 19 kids and both teachers there, and you know…What can we do? All we can do is pray...and hopefully it doesn’t happen again."

At the bottom of the wreath, it reads "Blessings from Corpus Christi." Alvarez shared she felt it was important that the Uvalde community knows they have support from their fellow South Texans in this difficult time.

