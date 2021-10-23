Blind man left without home after house goes up in flames

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the left side of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A blind man is left without a home after his house went up in flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Kendalia Avenue on the city's south side.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the left side of the home. Authorities reportedly made an aggressive push into the home to search for the man, but he ended up not being home at the time. Initial reports from neighbors said the man was inside the house.

The home sustained serious smoke and fire damage. The blind man who lives there is displaced. The damage is estimated around $60,000 and the cause of the fire was not reported.