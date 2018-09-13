Orange Grove (KIII News) — Football season continues in the Coastal Bend this week and that means it's time for the first Blitz Band of the Week winner to be announced.

Our Week 3 Blitz Band of the Week goes to Orange Grove High School. Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green greeted the band and presented them with their Band of the Week banner.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII