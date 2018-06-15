The Coastal Bend Blood Center is using "World Blood Donor Day' to highlight the increasing need for more donors as summer begins.

Organizers at the center said vacation schedules and the end of school lead to a decrease in their supply every year.

The blood center hopes World Blood Donor Day reminds people around the coastal bend to give back.

"Some may not know but our high schools account for 30% of our blood supply so with them being out of school now and its summertime, people tend to go on vacation, and there's a lot of distractions going on, and we tend to see a decline," Ashley Ramirez said.

About 85% of the blood collected by the Coastal Bend Blood Center comes from community blood drives.

