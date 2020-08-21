Blood Center in 'critical need' of blood type O after pipeline explosion in Corpus Christi

"Due to this catastrophe, the Blood Center has had to transfer many units of blood to our local trauma hospitals. Our blood type O supply has now been depleted."

There were 18 people on board a huge barge located in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. City officials told 3News that at least three people have suffered severe burns and have been transported by helicopter to a burn unit in San Antonio, Texas.

"When tragedies like this occur, your blood center is the first-responder when it comes to blood," officials with the CBBC said. "Due to this catastrophe, the Blood Center has had to transfer many units of blood to our local trauma hospitals. Our blood type O blood supply has now been depleted."

Ashley Ramirez, marketing public relations for the CBBC, explained that the summer months are typically a slow time for blood donations as is, and so with the ongoing pandemic and Friday morning's explosion she said the need for donors is now especially urgent.

"It's the blood on the shelves that saves lives and we just need you to be consistent blood donors. The blood that we had now was blood donations from our wonderful donors who have donated from weeks prior," Ramirez said. "Blood is needed every two seconds. A blood transfusion is needed every two seconds, just think about that."

Ramirez said that by donating blood, you may be able to save not just one, multiple lives.

"With one blood donation, you're able to save multiple lives. So it's not just one, it's multiple. It can be 3-5 lives that you're saving with one donation."

Ramirez says due to Friday's incident, they have launched a blood drive for this weekend at the Blood Center, and that while Saturday has already been quickly filled, there is still the need for more donors on Sunday and the following week.

She also reminds recovered COVID-19 patients that if they are healthy and well, to donate convalescent plasma to help others who are currently sick with the novel coronavirus.

To schedule an appointment click here or call (361) 855-4943 first. You must have an appointment scheduled before arriving to the blood center.