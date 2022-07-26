'Urgent Need': Corpus Christi Blood Center low on donations

The center currently has less than a day's supply of Type O blood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in urgent need of donations.

Currently, the center has less than a day's supply of Type O blood, according to a post on social media.

With heavy blood usage and low donations this summer, the nonprofit said they are very concerned about having enough inventory to supply hospitals.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment by visiting their website here or calling them at 361-855-4943.

The mobile blood donation center has several upcoming drives residents can also participate in.

A full schedule can be found here. One blood donation can save up to three lives.

