Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A power outage during the busy lunch hour Tuesday shut down businesses and traffic in Corpus Christi's southside.

Dozens of traffic lights at southside intersections in the area of Cabaniss Field went dark around 12:45 p.m., causing traffic to back up in the area.

"Initially we thought it might have been a fault of some sort, but after our technicians made an assessment physically on the station we determined that the transformer that serves about 5,000 customers who were affected was damaged," said Frank Espinoza, director of communications for AEP Texas.

That massive transformer malfunction affected both residential and business customers.

"This is like the second time in the last two months that the power has gone out," said Randy Roldan, owner of Julio's Easy Stop on Greenwood.

Roldan said the outage hit at the peak of his business day, forcing him to turn away customers and shut down.

"I had to reconfigure my food. I had to get rid of some stuff. It was just a bad ordeal and I lost, it went out at eleven o'clock in the morning right, and that was just a whole half a day gone," Roldan said.

Roldan said Tuesday's power outage is going to hurt his bottom line.

AEP Texas technicians in the meantime are being tasked with the heavy lifting, bringing in a new substation transformer from across town to the affected location near Cabaniss Field.

AEP Texas is reassuring customers the power will be back as soon as possible.

