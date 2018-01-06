Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an accident that they said serves as a reminder to have your tires checked regularly -- especially during the summer travel season.

Authorities said a blowout caused a family to crash into a utility pole on FM 70 near County Road 51 Friday morning. All of them were transported to the hospital.

Experts say it is not a bad idea to have your car in a repair shop right now. Since many are heading out on family vacations, it's important to make sure their cars are in great running order.

Annestatia Arriola showed up at Bay Auto Friday to do just that.

"Makes me feel good because when I get in the car I know that the car is taken care of," Arriola said.

Especially after she heard about the family whose tire blew out along FM 70 Friday morning.

Auto technicians like Johnny Valdez know all too well about the importance of tire safety. He showed 3News a car at Bay Auto that had to have its tire replaced.

"What happens, we are driving around 70-75 mph, the speed limit on our highways," Valdez said. "You have a tire like this, the heat will cause it to expand more and it may blow out, and what happens during a blow out? The loss of control."

Valdez also recommends that you have your vehicle's brakes checked before you head out on the road again.

"Brakes are very serious. On any vehicle overheating such as this, one can feel that in your brake pedal," Valdez said. "When you're trying to brake you will feel vibration. Sometimes it's your calipers. That is something you have to get checked every now and then."

The next car to be worked on was Arriola's. Her car's oil and transmission fluid were also checked along with the brakes and tires, that way her mind will be put at ease as she prepares for her trip out of town.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII