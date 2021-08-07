Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor 🍨

If you don't already have your spoon and bowl ready... what are you waiting for!

SAN ANTONIO — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a side of pie --- a delicious and new Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream flavor, Blue Bell announced Thursday!

Blue Bell describes the new flavor as a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

Coconut Cream Pie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite, or new flavor.

With that being said...

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell fans can also find returning favorite flavors Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month, Blue Bell said.

“We love National Ice Cream Month,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell . “It is an entire month dedicated to celebrating our favorite food, ice cream!”