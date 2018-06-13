Park rangers at the Padre Island National Seashore see a lot of marine life on the job. They recently featured a colorful creature on their Facebook feed that you might see out at the beach.

It's called a blue button jellyfish -- a bright blue ring about the size of a quarter. According to the Padre Island National Seashore, the blue button is not a true jelly, but rather "a colony of many animals working to survive." They said the blue button does sting, but usually it does not affect humans.

The Padre Island National Seashore posts lots of "creature features". You can check them out at their Facebook page.

