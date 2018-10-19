Corpus Christi (KIII news) — If you're looking to get around downtown Corpus Christi without worrying about where to park, there's a new kind of transportation in town.

It's called the Blue Duck scooter, and you can now rent one downtown.

"It's convenient, it's eco-friendly, and it's fun," Blue Duck Cofounder Jeff Mangold said.

Mangold and his family came up with the idea of Blue Duck scooters. The regional company offers residents a fast, fun and affordable transit option to ditch a car. He said they are very easy to operate, and all you have to do is download the Blue Duck Scooter app.

"It'll come up, you create your account, you scan your driver's license because you have to be 18 years old or older to ride it," Mangold said. "You accept our terms."

Those terms are common sense: obey the rules of the road as if you were riding a bike.

It costs $1 to turn on the electric scooter and 15-cents a minute to ride. The average cost to get you from Point A to Point B in the downtown Bayfront area is just a couple bucks.

The app even locates the nearest scooter.

"I click scan duck, scan the QR code, turns it on and then I can go," Mangold said.

"It's a big deal for Corpus Christi to have these scooters," said Hannah Husby of the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Husby has ridden the electric rental scooters in cities like San Antonio and Austin.

"Ride it as long as you want, and it's a great way to enjoy downtown and just our beautiful city and what it has to offer," Husby said.

Even if you've never climbed on a Blue Duck, there's really a very small learning curve.

"Try to be careful, go at a good speed, watch for your surroundings, but enjoy yourself," Husby said.

The scooters are available starting around 8 a.m. and then automatically shut down at 9 p.m. They are all tracked by GPS so the ducks don't fly away.

