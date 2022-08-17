Feeling crabby? Blue land crabs spotted across Corpus Christi after heavy rains

The little guys have been found on golf courses, in backyards and at the Island University!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some areas of Corpus Christi saw up to nine inches of rain as a tropical disturbance moved through the area last weekend. This caused some flooding, including in coastal dwellings of blue land crabs, which have been spotted running around Corpus Christi since the heavy rains.

Meteorologist Alan Holt spotted one while playing a round of golf.

The things you see when you’re golfing after a big rain 🦀 Posted by Alan Holt on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The blue land crab burrows on land close to water sources and is only one of two land crabs found in Texas. One claw on the crab is larger than the other.

The Center for Coastal Studies at Texas A&M Univeristy-Corpus Christi said they rescued several of the crabs on their loading dock after the rain.

"This subterranean species is rarely seen, except after heavy rains due to their burrows being flooded," a post on social media by the University said. "They are often killed by vehicles while crossing roads when forced above ground. If you see any of these critters on the roads over the next few days, give them a 'brake'.

We rescued these Blue Land Crabs (Cardisoma guanhumi) from a loading dock at TAMUCC. This subterranean species is rarely... Posted by Center for Coastal Studies on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

If you see any of the crabs, snap a photo and send it to us in a text at 361-855-6397.