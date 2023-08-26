Blue Shield Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club host barbecue benefit for member injured in crash

The president and vice president of the club want to remind everyone to look twice, even three times if necessary, for motorcycles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport chapter of the Blue Shield Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club came together Saturday morning for a barbecue benefit to raise funds for their member Jesse-Jay who was injured in a crash.

Vice-President of the club, Steve Hofstetter, said a driver pulled out in front of "Jay" leaving him with several injuries including a broken rib.

Within the first hour of the event opening, the Rockport community and other bike clubs showed up to support the local rider on his way to recovery.

"His wife was ecstatic. She just couldn't believe how the motorcycle club had come together as brothers to step up and take care of it all," Hofstetter said.

The president and vice president of the club want to remind everyone to look twice, even three times if necessary, for motorcycles.

