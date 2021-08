Police say the driver of the SUV opened the door and told the boy to get in the car.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who tried to lure a young boy into a car.

Alice police said they are looking for a light blue compact SUV that was captured on a front door camera. In the video, the driver of the SUV opened the door and told the boy to get into the car.