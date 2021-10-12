Bluffalo Wings Co. filled with fans awaiting Flour Bluff State Semifinal football game

The restaurant was filling up as Hornet fans were getting ready to watch their team take the field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As some folks made their way to San Antonio to support the Flour Bluff Hornets in their historic State Semifinal matchup against Katy Paetow, others were looking to show their support from home.

Bluffalo Wings Co. hosted a watch party for Hornets fans who were not able to make the trip to the game at Heroes Stadium.

As the players prepared to take the field, the fans were busy getting ready to cheer on their squad to victory.

3News' Julissa Garza met up with fans and the owner of the Bluffalo Wing Co. live at 6 p.m. to see how the fans were feeling leading up to the game.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.