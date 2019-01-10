CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Board of Regents approved a budget Tuesday for the College's planned southside campus.

The Board of Regents voted 8-1 to approve the budget, which ended up being more expensive than initially thought for the first phase of the project, at $107 million.

3News was informed that the key factors for the increase included the timeline of construction and the strain on the local workforce. Many workers are currently on other large projects.

The campus is expected to be constructed by the year 2022. Voters approved the southside campus project during the 2016 bond election.

