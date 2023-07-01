Boar's Head and Yule Log festival returns to Coastal Bend

The 200-year-old traditional event held three shows with festive music, dances, orchestra, and large choirs.

The event is intended to mark the end of the Christmas Christian season. There were three shows with festive music, drama, dances, orchestra, and large choirs.

Similar to many other events across the Coastal Bend, it did not happen the last 2 years because of the pandemic.

Chairman of the Boars Head and Yule festival, Trey McCampbell told 3NEWS that having the event return is a gift for everyone in attendance.

He explained, "To restart it in something that's a very meaningful tradition, I have so many people tell me Christmas isn't really over until it's in boars head." He said, "So to be able to do that not only our church but a number of churches that come together."

The event was free to the public, but donations of canned food items were accepted to help The Food Bank of Corpus Christi.

