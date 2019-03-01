Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival is coming to the Coastal Bend.

For 36 years the festival has been celebrating the meaning of Christmas and epiphany with over 200 musicians, cast and crew.

The audience of the festival is enveloped in festive mirth with over 180 people in authentic renaissance costumes as they play a part in the hour-long pageant.

"If it's a Christmas pageant, why's it after Christmas. Also, that's because it's an epiphany festival. Something that comes as close as possible to the 12 days after Christmas," said Trey McCampbell, festival board chair.

Residents can see the performances at 3, 5, and 7 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church.

The festival is free to the public, but canned goods are welcome and will be donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

