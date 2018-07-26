Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Emergency crews were called to NAS Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday after a boat caught fire on its trailer.

Firefighters with Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 captured dramatic footage of the blaze.

The fire was put out in about 15 minutes and the cause is still being investigated. The boat's owner told firefighters that the vessel had not been used in a while.

"The boat's been parked here. It hasn't been touched in two years, according to the owner," said Capt. Buddy Atkison of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

An arson investigator was called to check out the scene, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

