Coast Guard: Five people ejected, two killed, when boats collide near Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas — Two boats collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Freeport late Saturday, killing two people, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A person who was operating a 22-foot boat called the Coast Guard, saying he had been involved in an accident with another boat – a 24-foot vessel.

There were three other people on his boat when the collision happened. His three passengers were thrown from the boat which was traveling northbound, as were two other people – a husband and wife – who were on the other boat, which was heading south.

Two of the passengers from the 22-foot boat were able to get to the other boat and climbed aboard.

A @USCG Station Freeport boat crew teamed up with commercial and agency partners to assist 4 boaters after a fatal boat crash near Freeport, #Texas. Read more: https://t.co/GvRPtQLZfq pic.twitter.com/HxxrmV5PBf — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 7, 2022

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter and boat to search for the others who were ejected.

They found an unresponsive woman who had been thrown from the 24-foot boat. They also found a male who was thrown from the 22-foot boat. That male was conscious with a minor head injury.

Then at around midnight, Coast Guard officials say they found the body of the man who was on the 24-foot boat.

"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremy Borja said in a release.

Those injured in the wreck received medical attention once back to shore.